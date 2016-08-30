Aug 30 Speaking at a press conference in Beijing, Industrial & Commercial Bank Of China Chairman Yi Huiman said

* ICBC's bad debts may continue to rise but will stabilise gradually

* It's too early to say whether bad debt levels getting worse or better,

* ICBC will issue NPL-backed securities next month

* ICBC's first batch of NPL-backed securities will not exceed 5 billion yuan (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; editing by David Clarke)