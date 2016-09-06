Sept 6 J.P. Morgan Asset Management said on
Tuesday:
* It has obtained a business license approval from the
Market Supervision Administration of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free
Trade Zone to incorporate JPMorgan Asset Management (Shanghai)
Ltd
* Entity will be wholly-owned by J.P. Morgan in China
* JPMAM is the first asset management company to be approved
to establish an Asset Management Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise
in Shanghai
* JPMAM business scope includes asset management, investment
management, investment consulting, and various other general
consultancies
* Reuters reported on Sept. 1 issuance of the business
license, citing a notice on the website of the Shanghai Industry
and Commerce Administration
