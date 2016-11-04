Nov 4 General Motors Co says:
* Oct China vehicle sales total 345,733, +5.7 percent y/y, versus +16 percent in Sept
* Jan-Oct China vehicle sales total 3,064,048, +8.6 percent y/y, versus +2.9 percent a year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eFWerW] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
EMERGING MARKETS-Emerging stocks at 3-month high, rouble in second day of losses
LONDON, Jan 26 Emerging stocks hit three-month highs on Thursday, boosted by U.S. shares roaring higher, but currencies weakened led by a fall in the rouble after Russian authorities announced steps to increase central bank reserves.
UPDATE 2-STMicro sees solid 2017 start; hints may be iPhone 8 supplier
FRANKFURT/PARIS, Jan 26 Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics posted in-line 2016 results on Thursday, driven by solid phone and car part sales and improved factory utilisation, while setting out a plan to boost plant capacity that could fuel revenue later in 2017.