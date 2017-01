Nov 23 China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC):

* The CBRC has issued new draft rules governing banks' off-balance sheet businesses

* CBRC's new draft guidelines will amend rules from 2011

* CBRC's new draft rules expands the types and treatment of off-balance sheet businesses covered by the regulation

* The guidelines call for stronger and more comprehensive risk management, along with greater information disclosure (Reporting By Matthew Miller)