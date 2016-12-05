BRIEF-Horizon Global offerings of common stock priced at $18.50 per share
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
Dec 5 General Motors Co says:
* November China vehicle sales total 371,740 units, +7 percent y/y, versus +5.7 percent in October
* Jan-Nov China vehicle sales total 3,435,788 units, +8.5 percent y/y, versus +4.1 percent same period a year ago Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2g1sOEn] Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Horizon global announces pricing of offerings of common stock and convertible senior notes
MEXICO CITY, Jan 26 Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, who was attacked by President Donald Trump during his election campaign but who later met with the U.S. leader in Florida, on Thursday called a press conference for Friday amid growing tensions between the two nations.
* TPG Specialty Lending, inc. Prices $100 million of unsecured convertible senior notes