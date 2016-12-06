BRIEF-First Bancshares reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Reports a 20 percent increase in operating net earnings and declares quarterly dividends
BEIJING Dec 6 The China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) will soon send two inspection teams to check compliance at Foresea Life, a unit of financial conglomerate Baoneng Group, and Evergrande Life, the insurance arm of China Evergrande Group, the regulator told reporters late on Tuesday.
The inspection is aimed at scrutinizing the compliance of their insurance businesses, fund allocation and financial reporting, it said.
The move comes amid a wider regulatory crackdown on risky activity by some players in the sector. The CIRC earlier this week said that it had stopped Foresea Life from selling "universal life insurance" products until it addresses problems in managing customer accounts and information. (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath, editing by Louise Heavens)
Jan 25 Wells Fargo & Co appointed Jafar Amin as new regional president for the Asia Pacific Region.
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.