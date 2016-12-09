BRIEF-Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
BEIJING Dec 9 China's politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, on Friday underlined the importance of maintaining national security, the official Xinhua news agency said.
China must "see clearly that strengthening national security is of extreme importance," it quoted the body as saying.
"Currently, our nation's general sociopolitical situation is overall stable, but the national security environment continues to be complex, and is creating a greater need for a new kind of national security work," it said. (Reporting by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc says Q1 earnings per share $0.43
* East West Bancorp reports record net income for full year 2016 of $431.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $2.97, both up 12% from prior year
* NORTHFIELD BANCORP INC ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END 2016 RESULTS