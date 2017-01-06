UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 6 Honda Motor Co Ltd says:
* Dec China vehicle sales total 132,891 units, down 3.4 percent y/y, versus +39.5 percent in Nov
* 2016 China vehicle sales total 1,247,713 units, +24.0 percent y/y, versus +32.5 percent year ago Source text for Eikon: [suo.im/1rcxTW] Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring desk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources