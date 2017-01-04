UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 4 China's Ministry of Commerce says:
* It fines Canon Inc 300,000 yuan ($43,133.82) over improper declaration process in proposed purchase of Toshiba Medical
* Canon did not follow correct anti-trust procedures when declaring proposed purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9551 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Beijing Monitoring Desk)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources