UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 11 China's National Development and Reform Commission says:
* Approves Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd unit's 2.5 billion yuan ($361 million) project to produce 50,000 electric vehicles per year Source text in Chinese: [bit.ly/2iZnp3I] Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9272 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Jake Spring)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources