BRIEF-Hexion announces proposed $200 million debt offering
* Hexion Inc - proposing to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2022
Jan 13 (Reuters) -
* China foreign trade improved in Q4 due to supportive policies, improved overseas demand - customs
* China foreign trade faced increased uncertainty and weak global demand in 2016
* Comments made by China customs spokesman Huang Songping Source text for Eikon: (Reporting by Elias Glenn)
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - on January 25, a total of over 4.5 million standard bundled units for contract period 2017/2018 were offered to market