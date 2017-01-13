BRIEF-Hexion announces proposed $200 million debt offering
* Hexion Inc - proposing to issue $200 million aggregate principal amount of new senior secured notes due 2022
Jan 13 China's exports denominated in yuan fell 2.0 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.
* Yuan-denominated imports rose 0.6 percent y/y in 2016
* That produced a trade balance of +3.35 trln yuan in 2016
* December trade figures not immediately available
* Yuan-denominated exports rose 0.3 in Q4 y/y
* Yuan-denominated imports rose 8.7 in Q4 y/y
* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday (Reporting By Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Hudson Executive Capital Lp reports 5 percent stake in cabot Microelectronics Corp as of Jan 20 - sec filing
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - on January 25, a total of over 4.5 million standard bundled units for contract period 2017/2018 were offered to market