Jan 13 China's exports denominated in yuan fell 2.0 percent in 2016 from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Friday.

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 0.6 percent y/y in 2016

* That produced a trade balance of +3.35 trln yuan in 2016

* December trade figures not immediately available

* Yuan-denominated exports rose 0.3 in Q4 y/y

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 8.7 in Q4 y/y

* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Friday (Reporting By Elias Glenn; Editing by Kim Coghill)