OTTAWA Aug 22 The strong Canadian dollar is not
the main cause of the problems exporters are facing and Canada
cannot devalue itself to prosperity, Bank of Canada Governor
Mark Carney said in a speech in Toronto on Wednesday.
Referring to Canada's poor export performance, Carney said:
"Some blame this on the persistent strength of the Canadian
dollar. While there is some truth in that, it is not the most
important reason."
Instead, he said, overexposure to the mature and sluggish
U.S. market was a more important factor. "Net, our strong
currency explains only about 20 percent of our poor export
performance," he said.
Canada should focus on exporting to faster-growing emerging
nations while firms needed to improve the skills of workers and
take advantage of new technology, said Carney. "We cannot
devalue ourselves to prosperity or cut ourselves off from the
world and hope to rely on ever-increasing borrowing by Canadian
consumers," he added.
Carney -- repeating language the Bank used last month when
keeping rates unchanged -- said "some modest withdrawal of the
present considerable monetary policy stimulus" might become
appropriate.