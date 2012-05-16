REFILE-Tata Steel, Thyssenkrupp merger talks face extensive delays
* Graphic: Tata Steel share price rise http://reut.rs/2kqSCgg
LONDON May 16 For comments from Bank of England's Inflation Report news conference click:
* Graphic: Tata Steel share price rise http://reut.rs/2kqSCgg
JERUSALEM, Feb 13 British private equity fund Apax Partners is in talks to buy Israel-based Syneron Medical , an aesthetic device company, for $350-$400 million, Israeli financial daily Calcalist reported on Monday.
* Flows to European ETFs hold firm even as correlations break down