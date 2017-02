BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Hungary's central bank will launch euro sale tenders on Oct. 3 for commercial banks to help them finance the repayment of households' foreign currency mortgage loans under a government scheme, the bank said on its www.mnb.hu website on Friday.

The bank earlier said that it would use its foreign currency reserves to prevent market volatility as the repayments are seen boosting foreign currency demand.

(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Ron Askew)