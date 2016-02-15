Feb 15 HMS Group :

* FY 2015 order intake 35.9 billion roubles ($465.43 million), up 3 pct versus year ago

* Q4 2015 order intake declined by 11 pct yoy to 9.0 billion roubles from 10.2 billion roubles in the comparable quarter

* Q4 2015 order intake in oil & gas equipment business segment decreased by 49 pct to 1.7 billion roubles because of a 1.6 billion rouble contract signed in Q4 2014 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 77.1325 roubles)