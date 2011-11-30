SANTIAGO Nov 30 Chile's state copper giant Codelco sees a tight supply and demand dynamic for the metal next year and prices should remain "at good levels", CEO Diego Hernandez said on Wednesday.

Hernandez added that Codelco had not had negotiations with global miner Anglo American (AAL.L) amid a legal spat over a disputed asset option.

(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer. Editing by Simon Gardner and Alden Bentley)

