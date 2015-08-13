Aug 13 (Reuters) -

* Latam airlines revises downwards the guidance for operating margin to approximately 3.5% and 5.0%, as compared to previous guidance between 6% and 8%

* Latam airlines reviewing its fleet plan and fleet requirements for the coming years, evaluating whether to postpone a number of wide body passenger aircraft currently scheduled for delivery in 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Santiago bureau)