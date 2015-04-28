April 28 The U.S. Labor Department on Tuesday issued
annual revisions to its seasonally adjusted employment cost
indexes for the past five years, and new seasonal factors for
2015.
Following are revisions to major components of the ECI for
the three months ending in December 2014, and figures as
reported on Jan. 30:
THREE-MONTH PERCENT CHANGES, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED:
3 months ended:
Dec'14 Prev
Total Compensation 0.5 0.6
Wages and Salaries 0.6 0.5
Benefit Costs 0.6 0.6
State/Local Govt 0.6 0.6
Goods-Producing 0.6 0.7
Service-Providing 0.6 0.5
Private Industry 0.5 0.6
3 months ended:
Employment Cost Index Dec'14 Prev
(2005=100) 122.8 122.9
NOTES:
The ECI is a broad gauge of what employers pay in wages,
salaries and benefits.
The report for the first quarter of 2015 will be issued on
Thursday, April 30.
