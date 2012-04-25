(Repeats to additional subscribers)

April 25 The U.S. Labor Department on Wednesday issued annual revisions to its seasonally adjusted employment cost indices for the past five years and new seasonal factors for 2012.

Following are revisions to major components of the ECI for the three months ending in December 2011, and figures as reported on Jan. 31:

THREE-MONTH PERCENT CHANGES, SEASONALLY ADJUSTED:

3 months ended:

Dec'11 Prev Total Compensation 0.5 0.4 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.4 Benefit Costs 0.7 0.6 State/Local Govt 0.3 0.3 Goods-Producing 0.7 0.6 Service-Providing 0.4 0.4 Private Industry 0.5 0.4

3 months ended: Employment Cost Index Dec'11 Prev (2005=100) 115.7 115.6

NOTES:

The ECI is a broad gauge of what employers pay in wages, salaries and benefits.

The report for the first quarter of 2012 will be issued on Friday, April 27.

The revisions are posted to Web site here

(Reporting By Melissa Bland)