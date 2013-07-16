July 16 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
June May April
March Feb June13/12
All Items 0.5 0.1 -0.4
-0.2 0.7 1.8
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 0.1
0.1 0.2 1.6
Energy 3.4 0.4 -4.3
-2.6 5.4 3.2
Food and Beverages 0.2 -0.1 0.2
0.1 0.1 1.4
Food 0.2 -0.1 0.2
UNCH 0.1 1.4
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.504 232.945 232.531
232.773 232.166
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
June May April
March Feb June13/12
Housing 0.2 0.3 0.2
0.1 0.2 2.2
Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2
0.2 0.2 2.3
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2
0.2 0.3 2.9
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.1 0.2 2.2
Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.1 0.7 0.9
-0.1 0.6 3.9
Household Furnishings/Operations 0.2 UNCH -0.1
-0.3 UNCH -0.5
Apparel 0.9 0.2 -0.3
-1.0 -0.1 0.8
Transportation 1.9 0.1 -2.7
-1.3 3.0 1.7
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH -0.1 0.3
0.3 0.1 -0.4
New Vehicles 0.3 UNCH 0.3
0.1 -0.3 1.2
Gasoline 6.3 UNCH -8.1
-4.4 9.1 2.8
Medical Care 0.4 -0.1 UNCH
0.3 0.2 2.1
Prescription drugs 0.5 -0.6 -0.1
0.3 -0.3 0.1
Recreation-V -0.1 0.2 -0.1
-0.1 0.3 0.3
Education/Communication-V 0.1 0.1 -0.2
0.2 0.3 1.2
Tobacco 0.1 UNCH 0.6
-0.2 -0.2 2.4
Commodities 1.0 -0.1 -1.2
-0.7 1.3 0.8
Services 0.2 0.3 0.1
0.2 0.3 2.4
Airline Fares -1.7 2.2 -0.7
0.6 -0.3 3.6
CPI-W 0.6 0.2 -0.5
-0.3 0.8 1.8
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: June May Prev June13/12
-0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.7
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June CPI +0.3 pct
U.S. June CPI year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. June CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. June CPI unadjusted index level 233.46
U.S. June Real Earnings +0.2 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available