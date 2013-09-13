UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 13 Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on U.S. business inventories and sales.
PCT CHANGES: INVENTORIES July June (Prev) July'13/12 Total Business 0.4 0.1 unch 3.2 Manufacturers 0.2 0.2 0.1 2.2 Retailers 0.8 0.1 0.1 5.3 Autos/parts 0.8 0.7 0.5 9.6 Wholesalers 0.1 -0.2 -0.2 2.2 SALES July June (Prev) July'13/12 Total Business 0.6 0.2 0.2 4.6 Manufacturers 1.1 -0.3 -0.4 2.6 Retailers 0.4 0.8 0.8 6 Autos/parts -0.5 2.7 2.9 11.8 Wholesalers 0.1 0.4 0.4 5.7 BLNS OF DLRS: INVENTORIES July June (prev) July'12 Total Business 1,661.90 1,655.70 1,655.20 1,610.90 Manufacturers 629.7 628.2 627.7 616.3 Retailers 532.2 528.1 527.9 505.5 Autos/parts 168.9 167.6 167.3 154.1 Wholesalers 500 499.5 499.7 489.1 SALES July June (prev) July'12 Total Business 1,293.60 1,286.40 1,285.80 1,237.00 Manufacturers 487.6 482.3 481.8 475.2 Retailers 379.9 378.4 378.1 358.5 Autos/parts 81.1 81.5 81.6 72.5 Wholesalers 426.1 425.7 425.9 403.3 Inventory-to- July June (prev) July'12 Sales Ratio 1.28 1.29 1.29 1.30
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. July business inventories +0.2 pct
HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:
The inventory/sales ratio is a measure of how long it would take to deplete inventories at the current sales pace.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources