July 12 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
June May June13/12 April
Finished Goods 0.8 0.5 2.5 -0.7
Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.1 1.7 0.1
Consumer Foods 0.2 0.6 3.0 -0.8
Energy Goods 2.9 1.3 4.1 -2.5
Finished Goods Index(X) 197.6 197.0 N/A
Residential NatGas(W) unch 4.0 15.3 4.5
Gasoline 7.2 1.5 2.9 -6.0
Heating Oil 6.1 4.9 5.7 -8.8
Tobacco Products(X) 0.6 0.2 4.9 unch
Passenger Cars 0.8 -0.5 -0.2 -0.2
Capital Equipment 0.1 0.1 0.9 0.1
Pharmaceutical Preps 0.4 0.3 7.6 0.6
Intermediate Goods 0.5 -0.1 1.1 -0.6
Less Food, Energy 0.1 -0.4 0.9 -0.2
Manufact Materials 0.2 -0.6 0.2 -0.6
Construction Materials -0.1 -0.1 1.6 unch
Intermed.Energy Goods 2.0 0.5 0.4 -2.1
Crude Goods unch 2.2 11.0 -0.4
Less Food, Energy(Y) 0.1 -2.3 -2.1 -2.8
Food/Feedstuffs -0.3 2.1 10.4 -2.6
Nonfood Materials 0.3 2.2 11.4 1.0
Energy Materials(Z) 0.3 5.0 21.4 3.7
Petroleum(X) 1.7 5.5 14.8 -0.6
W-1990=100
X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum
Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. June producer prices +0.5 pct
U.S. June year-over-year producer prices +2.1 pct
U.S. June producer prices ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. June year-over-year core producer prices +1.6 pct