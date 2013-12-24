Dec 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Nov'12
Total Units -2.1 464 474 444 403 354 398
By Region: Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Northeast 15.2 38 33 31 26 26
Midwest -26.6 47 64 63 57 47
South -9.1 261 287 259 229 202
West 31.1 118 90 91 91 79
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 16.6 percent from
November 2012.
In 1,000s: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 33 38 35 31 27
Sales Prices:
Mean 340.3 326.8 321.7 314.5 313.9
Median 270.9 259.2 245.8 266.1 257.4
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev)
Total Units 17.6 25.4 3.9 -6.6 4.0 1.6
Number of Months: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
Supply of Homes 4.3 4.5 4.9 5.4 6.4
1,000 units: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 167 179 183 182 190
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. new home sales 445,000 units