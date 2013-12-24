Dec 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Nov'12 Total Units -2.1 464 474 444 403 354 398 By Region: Pct Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Northeast 15.2 38 33 31 26 26 Midwest -26.6 47 64 63 57 47 South -9.1 261 287 259 229 202 West 31.1 118 90 91 91 79

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 16.6 percent from November 2012.

In 1,000s: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Actual Units Sold 33 38 35 31 27 Sales Prices: Mean 340.3 326.8 321.7 314.5 313.9 Median 270.9 259.2 245.8 266.1 257.4 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Aug (Prev) Total Units 17.6 25.4 3.9 -6.6 4.0 1.6 Number of Months: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.3 4.5 4.9 5.4 6.4 1,000 units: Nov Oct (Prev) Sep (Prev) End-Month Inventory 167 179 183 182 190

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Nov. new home sales 445,000 units