Jan 24 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/19/13 330,000 351,750 N/A N/A
01/12/13 335,000 360,000-R 3,157,000 2.5
01/05/13 375,000-R 366,750-R 3,228,000-R 2.5
12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000-R 2.5-R
12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5
12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Jan. 5 from 372,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 12 from 359,250; Jan. 5 from 366,000
Continued Claims: Jan. 5 from 3,214,000; Dec. 29 from 3,127,000
Insured Unemployment Rate: Dec. 29 from 2.4 percent
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 13 states and one territory reported an increase in claims,
not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, the latest
period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Texas 12,786
California 10,232
Florida 7,314
Indiana 4,266
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 12 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 12, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York -27,487
Georgia -7,520
North Carolina -5,541
Alabama -4,245
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 355,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.200 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 436,766 JAN 19 WEEK FROM 556,710
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,690,615 JAN 12 WEEK FROM 3,867,695
PRIOR WEEK