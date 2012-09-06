BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
SEPT 6 FREDDIE MAC AVERAGE U.S. MORTGAGE RATES (PERCENT) FOR WEEKS ENDING:
SEPT 6 AUG 30 YEAR AGO
30-YR 3.55 3.59 4.12
15-YR 2.86 2.86 3.33
5-YR ARM 2.75 2.78 2.96
1-YR ARM 2.61 2.63 2.84
U.S. NORTH- SOUTH- NORTH- SOUTH- WEST
AVG. EAST EAST CENTRAL WEST 30 YR 3.55 3.57 3.58 3.53 3.55 3.52 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.8 15 YR 2.86 2.86 2.89 2.84 2.88 2.83 FEES/PTS 0.6 0.6 0.7 0.6 0.6 0.6 5 YR ARM 2.75 2.78 2.76 2.85 2.77 2.63 FEES/PTS 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.6 1 YR ARM 2.61 2.53 2.71 2.58 2.70 2.60 FEES/PTS 0.4 0.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 0.3
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.