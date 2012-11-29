European shares climb to 14-month high on positive surveys, HSBC slumps
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
Nov 29 The Commerce Department on Thursday revised U.S. building permit data issued on Nov. 20. PCT CHANGE Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'12/11 (Prev) Permits -2.5 -2.7 11.1 11.1 30.1 29.8 RATES Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'11 (Prev) Permits 868 866 890 890 667 667 PERMITS Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'11 (Prev) Single 566 562 550 550 444 444 Multiple 302 304 340 340 223 223
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
Pct (Prev) Rate (Prev) Northeast -8.0 -12.5 81 77 Midwest 2.1 4.1 148 151 South 0.2 0.7 452 454 West -9.2 -10.7 187 184
Actual Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Oct (Prev) Sept (Prev) Oct'11 (Prev)
75 75 71 71 52 52
NOTE: The data is found at
* HSBC slumps after plunge in pre-tax profits (Adds details, closing prices)
* 2017 will be good but strenuous - VW brand chief (Adds VW confirmation of letter, comments from source and shares)
* Coming Up: U.S. Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 1445 GMT (Adds closing prices)