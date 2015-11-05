BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 pct from April 7
* Karur Vysya Bank Ltd says sets overnight MCLR at 9.10 percent wef 7th April Source text: http://bit.ly/2o0z2tN Further company coverage:
Nov 5 Palm Hills Developments Company Sae
* Reports Q3 net profit of 182.023 million Egyptian pounds ($22.67 million) after minority interests versus 129.696 million a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)
April 6 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd
TEL AVIV, April 6 Israeli semiconductor company Valens has raised $60 million in a financing round led by Israel Growth Partners, and including new investors Delphi, Samsung Catalyst Fund, Goldman Sachs and MediaTek, in addition to Valens’ existing investors.