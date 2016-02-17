Feb 17 Global Telecom Holding Sae

* Posts Q4 2015 net profit of $21.8 million vs Q4 2014 net loss of 150.7 million

* Posts FY 2015 net profit of $8 million vs FY 2014 net loss of 443.8

* Posts Q4 2015 revenue of $709.8 million vs Q4 2014 revenue of 791.1

* Posts FY 2015 revenue of $2.9 billion vs FY 2014 revenue of $3.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)