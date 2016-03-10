March 10 Medinet Nasr For Housing And Development Sae

* Posts 2015 net profit of 240 million Egyptian pounds ($30.6 million) versus 213 million pounds a year earlier.

* Sales in 2015 reach 748 million pounds versus 743 million pounds a year earlier. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)