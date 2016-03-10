March 10 Talaat Mostafa Group Holding Co Sae

* Egypt's Talaat Mostafa posts 2015 net profit of 761.6 million Egyptian pounds ($97.3 million) versus 681.8 million pounds in the previous year

* Talaat Mostafa plans to issue a dividend of 0.145 pounds per share.