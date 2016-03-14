Romania sets pricing for dual-tranche deal
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania has set final guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
March 14 Pioneers Holding Company For Financial Investments Sae
* Posts full year 2015 net profit of 802.4 million Egyptian pounds ($89.65 million) versus 463.5 million pounds in 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9499 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein)
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania has set final guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.
* Start of new development in Miami ; Pinecrest place estimated net development costs of $16.4 million; construction completion seen in Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)