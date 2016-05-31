May 31 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae

* Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 net profit of 54.655 mln Egyptian pounds vs 79.31 mln in same period last year

* Egypt's SODIC posts Q1 sales of 186.777 mln pounds vs 283.851 mln in same period last year

* Source: Statement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, Editing by Lin Noueihed)