June 29 Commercial International Bank Egypt Sae

* Posts 2016 first-quarter net profit of 1.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($146.4 million) compared to 1.1 billion in 2015.

* Posts 2016 first-quarter net interest income of 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds compared to 1.9 billion in 2015.