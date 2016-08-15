BRIEF-Ringkjoebing Landbobank FY pre-tax profit up at DKK 661 million
* FY profit before tax increased by 12 percent to 661 million Danish crowns ($95 million)
Aug 15 Sixth Of October Development And Investment Co Sae
* Egypt's SODIC posts H1 net profit of 157.785 million Egyptian pounds versus 152.288 million in same period last year -statement Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lin Noueihed)
* Lettings at 7 Clarges Street on over 80 pct of office space
* Maintaining positive momentum across all divisions and trading is in line with management expectations