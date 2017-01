Oct 3 Orascom Construction Ltd

* Egypt's orascom construction says share buyback offer to shareholders on Egyptian market begins today, ends Oct 10

* The board of Egypt's Orascom Construction approved the buyback of 1 million shares at a price of 74.05 Egyptian pounds ($8.34) per share, the firm said on Thursday. Source text for Eikon:

(Reporting by Lin Noueihed)