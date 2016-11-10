CAIRO Nov 10 The National Bank of Egypt, the largest state-owned bank, has received over 30 billion Egyptian pounds from new certificates of deposit it started offering last week, state newspaper Al-Ahram quoted the bank's deputy chief on Thursday.

NBE and Banque Misr, the second-largest state bank, said on Nov. 3 they would offer 18-month certificates of deposit at 20 percent and three-year certificates of deposit at 16 percent. (Reporting by Mohamed el Sherif; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Asma Alsharif)