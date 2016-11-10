CAIRO Nov 10 The National Bank of Egypt, the
largest state-owned bank, has received over 30 billion Egyptian
pounds from new certificates of deposit it started offering last
week, state newspaper Al-Ahram quoted the bank's deputy chief on
Thursday.
NBE and Banque Misr, the second-largest state bank, said on
Nov. 3 they would offer 18-month certificates of deposit at 20
percent and three-year certificates of deposit at 16 percent.
