CEE MARKETS-Forint hits 2017 low, central bank reaffirms loose policy

* Hungarian central bank does not rule out unconventional easing * Forint touches 2017 low vs euro, Hungarian bonds flat * Czech 2-year bond yield touches 3-month high (Recasts with Hungarian central bank decisions, Czech central bank comments) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, Jan 24 Hungary's forint touched its weakest level against the euro this year on Tuesday after the central bank reaffirmed its dovish policy bias in the face of rising inflation. The bank kept its