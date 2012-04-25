(Company corrects statement, omitting word "globally")

COPENHAGEN, April 25 Danish industrial enzymes producer Novozymes (NZYMb.CO) said it would supply enzymes to China's Shengquan Group to start commercial production of cellulosic ethanol for solvents and biochemicals in June 2012.

"Shengquan has profound experience in chemical production and is a leading company in commercialising cellulosic ethanol," Poul Ruben Andersen, head of the bioenergy business at Novozymes, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shengquan will use Novozymes enzymes to convert corncob residues into fermentable sugars and then into ethanol for solvents and other purposes, Novozymes said.

