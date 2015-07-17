July 17 Maersk says:

* Maersk Drilling extends contract for rig with BP for the Shah Deniz field in Azerbaijan

* Maersk Drilling contract extended until May 2021 and worth $523 million

* The rig will continue working on the development of the Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea offshore Azerbaijan Further company coverage: [MAERSKb.CO ] (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)