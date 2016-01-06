Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
Jan 6 Alk Abello:
* Alk Abello increases 2015 forecasts due to higher sales in France
* Year revenue in the base business is now expected to grow by approximately 5% in local currencies (previously: 3%)
* Year EBITDA before special items is now expected to be approximately DKK 450 million (previously: approximately DKK 400 million)
* Year revenue is consequently now estimated at approximately DKK 2.57 billion (previously: around DKK 2.5 billion)
* Alk says the updated guidance reflects recent market developments in France where authorities have ordered Alk's main competitor to temporarily suspend production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Sabina Zawadzki)
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* S.Korean firms directly employ 700,000 Chinese -trade agency