* Alk Abello increases 2015 forecasts due to higher sales in France

* Year revenue in the base business is now expected to grow by approximately 5% in local currencies (previously: 3%)

* Year EBITDA before special items is now expected to be approximately DKK 450 million (previously: approximately DKK 400 million)

* Year revenue is consequently now estimated at approximately DKK 2.57 billion (previously: around DKK 2.5 billion)

Alk says the updated guidance reflects recent market developments in France where authorities have ordered Alk's main competitor to temporarily suspend production