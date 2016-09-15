Sept 15 Novozymes

* Says will acquire Germany-based research company Organobalance GmbH for an undisclosed price

* Says Organobalance, which owns a large collection of microbial strains, will be integrated into Novozymes' global organization but will continue to be based in Germany

* Says the acquisition will not impact Novozymes' financial outlook for 2016

* Organobalance has 29 employees Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)