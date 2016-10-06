HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 27 at 6:11 P.M. EST/2311 GMT
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
Oct 6 Novo A/S, holding company for the Novo Group
* Says appoints Peter Haahr as new chief financial officer from Nov 1, 2016
* Haahr comes from position as Corporate Vice President, Head of Strategy & Business Development at Novo Nordisk
* He has been with Novo Nordisk in various leading positions since 2000 Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)
Jan 27 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 27 When President Donald Trump was elected last November, Republican lawmakers enthusiastically joined his call to rewrite the tax code and dismantle Obamacare in the first 100 days of his presidency.