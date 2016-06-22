BRIEF-Ascendas India Trust signs term sheet with Arshiya
* Announce signing of a term sheet with Arshiya, for proposed acquisition of operating warehouses, at Arshiya free trade warehousing zone
COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) -
* Iceland's central bank said Wednesday it would offer to buy offshore crown assets not sold in a June 16 auction at the auction exchange rate of 190 crowns per euro.
* The central bank bought 75 billion crowns at an exchange rate of 190 crowns per euro in the foreign currency auction before it starts to lift capital controls for residents.
* The bank had offered to buy 178 billion crowns in the auction; had it been offered more than the 75 billion crowns it bought, the rate would have adjusted toward the upper end of the range, 210 crowns to the euro. (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, editing by Larry King)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, April 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Joint Stock Company RN Bank's (RNB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB+'. The Outlook is Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS RNB's IDRs and Support Rating reflect the potential support the bank may receive, if needed, from its foreign shareholders. The bank is owned by UniCredit S.p.A. (BBB+/Negative) with a 40%