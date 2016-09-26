Sept 26 GN Store Nord

* Says it launches company's 2017-2019 strategy

* Says targets for GN Hearing 2017-2019 annual organic revenue growth of 6-8 percent

* Says targets for GN Audio 2017-2019 annual organic revenue growth of 6-9 percent

* Says that ownership of GN Otometrics is transferred from GN Hearing to Natus Medical

* Says as part of the transfer of ownership of GN Otometrics, GN hearing and Natus have made strategic partnership on future technology, product development and commercialization

* Says GN Hearing's EBITA guidance for 2016, excluding GN Otometrics, is updated to around DKK 1,100 million before transaction-related costs during the year

* Says "upgrade and enhancements to commercial approach and an empowered performance-minded organization"

* Says targets for GN Hearing 2017-2019 EBITA margin of 20-22 percent

* Says targets for GN Audio 2017-2019 EBITA margin of 17-19 percent

* Says the world's first complete digital ear scanning solution, Otoscan, will be fully commercialized by Natus with future royalties to GN Hearing

* Says transaction-related costs for FY 2016 are estimated DKK 20 million related to the divestment of GN Otometrics and DKK 22 million related to the acquisition of Audigy Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

