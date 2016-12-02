BRIEF-Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
* Skyline Medical stockholders approve proposal to increase shares outstanding
Dec 2 Novo Nordisk
* Says Xultophy (IDegLira) demonstrates similar glucose control with reduced risk of hypoglycaemia and a superior weight profile compared to basal-bolus therapy
* Says the trial successfully achieved its objective by demonstrating that treatment with Xultophy is non-inferior to insulin glargine U100 in combination with insulin aspart with regards to lowering of HbA1c
* Says people treated with Xultophy showed a superior reduction of 89 percent in the rate of severe or blood glucose confirmed symptomatic hypoglycaemic episodes compared to insulin glargine u100 in combination with insulin aspart
* Says from a mean baseline body weight of 87.7 kg, people treated with Xultophy experienced weight loss of 0.9 kg compared with weight gain of 2.6 kg for people treated with the basal-bolus regimen; a superior weight difference of -3.6 kg
* Results are from phase 3b trial DUAL VII
WASHINGTON, Jan 26 A top U.S. lawmaker accused the Food and Drug Administration on Friday of failing to hand over documents that would show whether its criminal office is fulfilling the critical mission of protecting public health.
NEW YORK, Jan 26 Investors pulled $5.7 billion from U.S.-based stock funds during the week through Jan. 25, unraveling a move into equities following the presidential election last year Lipper data showed on Thursday.