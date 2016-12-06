Dec 6 Danish toymaker LEGO

* Says Chief Executive Jorgen Vig Knudstorp steps down by year end after 12 years

* Says Knudstorp will be replaced by current Chief Operations Officer in the LEGO Group Bali Padda

* Says as a consequence of his new role in the LEGO Brand Group, LEGO will nominate Jørgen Vig Knudstorp to become Chairman of the Board in May 2017 (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen)