Sept 15 Private equity firm Apollo Global Management has increased its bid for Danish telecoms company TDC, Danish news agency Ritzau reports citing Bloomberg News.

* Says other funds are interested buyers

* Says Swedish Telia is also ready to bid for TDC

* TDC in July said it had rejected a potential takeover approach

* TDC shares rose more than 7 percent to as much as 38.40 DKK Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)