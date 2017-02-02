BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 2 Drugmaker Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen made the following comments during a call with journalists:
** Two days ago the U.S pharma CEOs met with the Trump administration... Overall I felt it was a positive meeting. There was a lot of talk about the importance of investments and innovation," he said
** Novo Nordisk was not participating in the meeting
** "What Trump is after in terms of commitment and investments, Novo Nordisk is fully committed to and we decided to do it way before Trump took over, so we are not concerned about Trump."
** "We all see that there is a lot of discussion about drug pricing in the U.S. We feel relatively comfortable for our prices for 2017 as such but it is just a more unpredictable environment that we operate in" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: