BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
Feb 8 Lundbeck CEO Kare Schultz says:
* Not concerned about the policies of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Doesn't think Trump policies can do anything of significance to affect Lundbeck.
* No more layoffs planned as part of Lundbeck's cost cutting programme.
* Certain to reach EBIT margin of 25 percent before 2020, says likely to reach the target in 2018. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: